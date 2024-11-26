Fuller Smith & Turner’s Share Buyback Strategy

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 12,122 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at an average price of 678.8249 pence as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, affecting the total number of listed voting rights. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

