Fuller Smith & Turner Updates on Voting Rights

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has announced its current total voting rights as of November 30, 2024, which stands at 35,157,687. This figure is essential for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under UK financial regulations. The company holds a portion of its shares in treasury, impacting the total voting rights available.

