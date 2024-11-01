Fuller Smith & Turner Updates on Voting Rights

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has announced its updated total voting rights, with 35,501,260 voting rights available as of October 31, 2024. This update is crucial for shareholders who need to calculate their interest according to the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Investors should take note as this could impact their strategies moving forward.

