Fuller Smith & Turner Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at a consistent price of 670 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is aimed at holding the shares in Treasury, impacting the company’s total voting rights, which now stand at 35,157,687. This transaction reflects Fuller’s strategic financial maneuvering to optimize shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:FSTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.