Fuller Smith & Turner (LSE:FSTA) Price Target Increased by 6.70% to 715.02

The average one-year price target for Fuller Smith & Turner (LSE:FSTA) has been revised to 715.02 / share. This is an increase of 6.70% from the prior estimate of 670.14 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 414.10 to a high of 1,312.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.02% from the latest reported closing price of 586.00 / share.

Fuller Smith & Turner Maintains 2.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuller Smith & Turner. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSTA is 0.01%, a decrease of 0.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 151K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSTA by 1.47% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 78K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 38K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 27.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSTA by 35.54% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSTA by 25.95% over the last quarter.

