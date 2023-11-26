Fuller Smith & Turner (LSE:FSTA) Price Target Increased by 26.04% to 734.40

The average one-year price target for Fuller Smith & Turner (LSE:FSTA) has been revised to 734.40 / share. This is an increase of 26.04% from the prior estimate of 582.68 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 454.50 to a high of 1,312.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.94% from the latest reported closing price of 668.00 / share.

Fuller Smith & Turner Maintains 2.20% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuller Smith & Turner. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSTA is 0.01%, an increase of 12.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.03% to 339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 151K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 94K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSTA by 53.79% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 35K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSTA by 15.99% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 23.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSTA by 63.08% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

