Fuller Smith & Turner Expands Share Buyback Program

Fuller, Smith & Turner has repurchased 20,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 661.76 pence each and will be held in treasury. This move impacts the company’s total listed voting rights, now standing at 35,137,687.
