Fuller Smith & Turner Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller Smith & Turner PLC has bought back 20,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at a consistent price of 700 pence per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move reduces the total number of voting shares available to shareholders, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and impacting shareholder voting rights. The company continues to hold a significant portion of its shares in treasury.

