Fuller Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Fuller Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at a price of 667 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, reducing the voting rights to 35,177,687. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively.

