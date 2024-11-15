Fuller Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its own ‘A’ ordinary shares at an average price of 700 GBp as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, and following this transaction, the company’s listed voting rights stand at 35,308,744. This move is part of Fuller’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

