News & Insights

Stocks

Fuller Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback Program

November 21, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 15,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program on the London Stock Exchange. The shares were bought at an average price of 696.67 pence and will be held in treasury. This move adjusts the total voting rights available to shareholders, which now stands at 35,261,188.

For further insights into GB:FSTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.