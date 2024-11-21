Fuller Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback Program

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 15,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program on the London Stock Exchange. The shares were bought at an average price of 696.67 pence and will be held in treasury. This move adjusts the total voting rights available to shareholders, which now stands at 35,261,188.

For further insights into GB:FSTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.