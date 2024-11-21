Fuller Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback Program

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 15,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program on the London Stock Exchange. The shares were bought at an average price of 696.67 pence and will be held in treasury. This move adjusts the total voting rights available to shareholders, which now stands at 35,261,188.
For further insights into GB:FSTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.