Fuller Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback Program

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner has repurchased 20,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at an average price of 677 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company will hold these shares in treasury, adjusting its total number of listed voting rights to 35,401,260. This strategic move reflects Fuller’s efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:FSTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.