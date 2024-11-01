Fuller Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback Program

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at a consistent price of 702 pence per share as part of its share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the total listed voting rights to 35,481,260. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

