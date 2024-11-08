News & Insights

Fuller Smith & Turner Enhances Shareholder Value Through Buyback

November 08, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller Smith & Turner has repurchased 13,421 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at an average price of 676.7451 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company will hold these shares in treasury, reducing the total number of voting shares available to 35,387,839. This move is part of Fuller’s strategy to manage its capital structure efficiently, potentially increasing shareholder value.

