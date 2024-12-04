Fuller Smith & Turner Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fuller Smith & Turner PLC has successfully repurchased 10,352 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at an average price of 649.7960 pence per share as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. This strategic move, conducted through Numis Securities Limited, is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by holding these shares in treasury. The transaction affects the total number of voting rights, now totaling 35,107,335, which shareholders can use to assess their interests under disclosure rules.

For further insights into GB:FSTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.