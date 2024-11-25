Fuller Smith & Turner Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 11,379 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at an average price of 685.5152 pence each and will be held in treasury, affecting the total number of voting rights in the company. This move aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and could influence shareholder value.

