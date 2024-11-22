Fuller Smith & Turner Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at a consistent price of 690 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, affecting the company’s total voting rights, which now stand at 35,241,188. This move is part of Fuller’s strategy to manage its share capital and enhance shareholder value.

