Fuller Smith & Turner Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 2,500 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at a price of 694 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The move is aimed at consolidating its share capital, now consisting of 39,282,339 shares, with 4,006,151 held in treasury. This strategic action reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

