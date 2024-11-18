Fuller Smith & Turner Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller Smith & Turner has repurchased 10,056 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, paying an average price of 703.99p per share. This move intends to hold the shares in treasury, adjusting the total number of voting rights to 35,298,688 for shareholder calculations. The transaction reflects Fuller’s strategic financial management aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

