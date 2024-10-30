Fuller Smith & Turner Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner has repurchased 20,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. The shares were bought at an average price of 741 pence each and will be held in treasury, impacting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders. This move is part of Fuller’s strategy to strengthen shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

