Fuller Smith & Turner Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

November 06, 2024 — 12:03 pm EST

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the shares being held in treasury. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 684p to 688p, resulting in an average price of 686p per share. This transaction impacts the total number of voting rights for shareholders, aligning with regulatory transparency requirements.

