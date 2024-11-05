News & Insights

Fuller Smith & Turner Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

November 05, 2024 — 12:09 pm EST

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at an average price of 692.5 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, adjusting its total voting rights to 35,441,260. This move is part of Fuller’s strategy to manage share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

