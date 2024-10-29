News & Insights

Fuller Smith & Turner Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

October 29, 2024 — 02:12 pm EDT

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner has repurchased 20,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with an average price of 751.48 pence per share. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, adjusting its total voting rights to 35,541,260. This strategic move is likely to intrigue investors tracking Fuller’s stock performance and financial strategies.

