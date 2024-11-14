Fuller Smith & Turner Enhances Capital Structure with Share Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 14,095 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at an average price of 690.0270 GBp as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, leaving the company with a total of 35,328,744 voting rights. This transaction reflects the company’s strategic moves to manage its capital structure effectively.

For further insights into GB:FSTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.