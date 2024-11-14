News & Insights

Fuller Smith & Turner Enhances Capital Structure with Share Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 14,095 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at an average price of 690.0270 GBp as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, leaving the company with a total of 35,328,744 voting rights. This transaction reflects the company’s strategic moves to manage its capital structure effectively.

