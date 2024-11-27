Fuller Smith & Turner Engages in Share Buyback Program

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at an average price of 676 pence each as part of its share buyback program. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, adjusting its total listed voting rights to 35,197,687. This strategic move is part of Fuller’s ongoing effort to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

