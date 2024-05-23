Fuller Smith & Turner Engages in Share Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has announced the repurchase of 20,000 ‘A’ ordinary shares at an average price of 686.50 GBp, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The transactions were executed on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited. Following the buyback, the company’s treasury now holds 4,535,110 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares, impacting the total number of voting rights for shareholder notifications.

