Fuller Smith & Turner Continues Share Buyback Strategy

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 2,530 ‘A’ ordinary shares at an average price of 744 pence per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, impacting the company’s total voting rights, which now stand at 35,571,260. This move is part of Fuller’s strategy to manage its capital effectively and optimize shareholder value.

