Fuller Smith & Turner Buys Back Shares to Boost Value

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, paying an average price of 691 pence per share. The company now holds these shares in treasury, with its total voting rights standing at 35,367,839 shares. This move is part of Fuller’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

