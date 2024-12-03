Fuller Smith & Turner Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fuller, Smith & Turner has repurchased 20,000 of its own ‘A’ ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, paying an average price of 647 pence per share. This move is intended to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury, impacting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders. The company’s listed issued share capital now includes 38,682,339 ‘A’ ordinary shares, with 3,564,652 held in treasury.

For further insights into GB:FSTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.