Fuller Smith & Turner Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.
Fuller, Smith & Turner has repurchased 20,000 of its own ‘A’ ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, paying an average price of 647 pence per share. This move is intended to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury, impacting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders. The company’s listed issued share capital now includes 38,682,339 ‘A’ ordinary shares, with 3,564,652 held in treasury.
