Fuller Smith & Turner Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 24, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner has repurchased 13,900 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at an average price of 729.9424 GBp as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, impacting the total voting rights available to shareholders. This move is part of Fuller’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively and enhance shareholder value.

