Fuller, Smith & Turner Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at an average price of 737.83 GBp as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of voting shares available in the market. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

