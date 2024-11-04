Fuller Smith & Turner Bolsters Treasury with Share Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner has repurchased 20,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at an average price of 697.5 pence as part of their ongoing share buyback program. This move aims to consolidate the company’s shareholdings, with these shares being held in Treasury. The total number of listed voting rights now stands at 35,461,260, reflecting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers.

