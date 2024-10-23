Fuller Smith & Turner Announces Share Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 10,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at a consistent price of 728 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of listed voting rights to 35,587,690. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting shareholder interests and market perceptions.

