Fuller (FUL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.44, changing hands as high as $70.22 per share. Fuller Company shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUL's low point in its 52 week range is $62.60 per share, with $81.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.80.

