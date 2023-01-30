Fuller (FUL) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Fuller said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the most recent share price of $68.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.11%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.91% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fuller is $81.26. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 18.91% from its latest reported closing price of $68.34.

The projected annual revenue for Fuller is $3,982MM, an increase of 6.21%. The projected annual EPS is $4.68, an increase of 39.01%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuller. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FUL is 0.2499%, an increase of 0.9060%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 62,794K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,889,551 shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,702,504 shares, representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Marquard & Bahls holds 2,639,686 shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 2,588,675 shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550,675 shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,792,200 shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,692,843 shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,693,037 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513,975 shares, representing an increase of 10.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 17.97% over the last quarter.

H.B. Fuller Background Information

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2019 net revenue of approximately $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, health and beauty, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive.

