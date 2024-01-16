Full U.S. appeals court to consider Maryland assault weapons ban

By Nate Raymond

Jan 16 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court has said it will hear a series of major challenges to gun control laws in March, including a case seeking to strike down Maryland's ban on assault weapons in the wake of a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that broadly expanded gun rights.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday took the rare step of voting to allow all 14 of its active judges to hear the challenge to Maryland's law before a three-judge panel that had heard arguments in the case in December 2022 could rule.

Two of the three judges on that panel were appointed by Republican presidents. The full court by contrast has eight active judges appointed by Democratic presidents and six named by Republican presidents.

Adam Kraut, the executive director of the Second Amendment Foundation, said the gun rights group was "disappointed" the 4th Circuit took the "highly unusual" step of agreeing to hear the case en banc without allowing the panel’s opinion to be released.

It and other gun rights groups had challenged the Maryland law in a lawsuit that predated the Supreme Court's ruling.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, a Democrat, welcomed the 4th Circuit's decision to consider the ban as the full court. "Innocent lives depend on it," he said in a statement.

The Richmond, Virginia-based appeals court also decided to hear en banc the U.S. Justice Department's appeal of a West Virginia judge's ruling declaring a federal law that bans possessing a gun with its serial number removed unconstitutional.

A three-judge panel comprised of only Democratic appointees had similarly heard arguments over the serial number law in December 2023 but had not yet ruled.

The 4th Circuit took those two cases en banc a day after it agreed on Thursday to have the full court reconsider a panel's decision holding that Maryland's licensing requirements for people seeking to buy handguns were unconstitutional.

The cases, which are tentatively set to be heard March 19 to 22, all turn on whether the firearms restrictions at issue remain valid following the conservative-majority Supreme Court's June 2022 ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.

That ruling recognized for the first time that the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects an individual's right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense. It also established a new test for assessing firearms laws, saying restrictions must be "consistent with this nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation."

Maryland enacted its ban on assault weapons, such as AR-15 semiautomatic rifles, after a shooter used such a weapon in the 2012 mass killing of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

The case concerning the federal ban on possessing a gun with a removed serial number stems from the criminal prosecution of West Virginia resident Randy Price, who was charged with illegally possessing one that was found in his car.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in Charleston, West Virginia, ruled in October 2022 that the ban was not consistent with the nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation.

Lex Coleman, a public defender who represents Price, in an email said he was "excited and very grateful the Fourth Circuit has decided to address these important issues as one court."

The cases in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are Bianchi v. Frosh, No. 21-1255, and U.S. v. Price, No. 22-4609.

