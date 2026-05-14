Full Truck Alliance (YMM) Soars 5.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (YMM) shares ended the last trading session 5.5% higher at $9.27. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from improving sentiment around Full Truck Alliance’s long-term digital freight platform growth prospects and broader strength across Chinese ADRs.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -27.8%. Revenues are expected to be $403.53 million, up 8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Full Truck Alliance, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on YMM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Full Truck Alliance is part of the Zacks Technology Services industry. Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.3% lower at $7.44. SKIL has returned 40.6% in the past month.

For Skillsoft, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.05. This represents a change of -83.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Skillsoft currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (YMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.