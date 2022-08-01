Full Truck Alliance Stock Continues To Slide

(RTTNews) - Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) are falling more than 6 percent continuing a bearish trend since July 27. The stock has been in search of new support. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $8.02, down 5.48 percent from the previous close of $8.49 on a volume of 3,292,216. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $4.12-$19.27 on average volume of 8,533,548.

