Full Truck Alliance Soars

(RTTNews) - Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) shares are surging more than 28 percent on Wednesday morning trade, probably in response to China's move to support the economy and markets.

China's Vice Premier Liu He, while speaking at the Financial Stability and Development Committee said China will take substantial measures to shore up economic growth and will actively release policies favorable to markets. Other Chinese stocks are also on a positive note.

The shares are at $6.60, up 32 percent from the previous close of $5.00 on a volume of 20,216,079. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $4.12 - $21.50 on average volume of 6,889,241.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.