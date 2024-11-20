Full Truck Alliance sees Q4 revenue RMB 2.94B-RMB 3B

The company said, “The Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB2.94 billion and RMB3.00 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 22.3% to 24.8%. These forecasts reflect the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.”

