Markets
YMM

Full Truck Alliance Rallies As Q3 Results Improve

November 23, 2022 — 09:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of digital freight platform, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) are rising more than 14% Wednesday morning after reporting improved third-quarter results.

The company reported net income of RMB395.5 million or $55.6 million, compared with net loss of RMB178.3 million last year, helped particularly by increase in freight matching services revenue..

Earnings per ADS were RMB0.37 or $0.05, compared with RMB0.17 in the previous year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $69.3 million or $0.07 per share.

Total net revenues in the third quarter were RMB1.809 billion or $254.2 million, an increase of 45.7% from RMB1.242 billion in the same period a year ago.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenues to be between RMB1.79 billion and RMB1.88 billion, a year-over-year growth of about 25.2% to 31.5%. YMM, currently at $7.04, has traded in the range of $4.12-$13.28 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YMM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.