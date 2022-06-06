Full Truck Alliance Rallies As Co. Starts Adding New Members Again

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese digital freight platform Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) are rising more than 15% in the morning trade on Monday on the news of regulators lifting ban on the company to add new users.

On Monday, reports said that the company has resumed addition of new users, 11 months after the cybersecurity probe was initiated.

YMM, currently at $7.97, has traded in the range of $4.12-$22.80 in the past 52 weeks.

