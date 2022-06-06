Markets
YMM

Full Truck Alliance Rallies As Co. Starts Adding New Members Again

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese digital freight platform Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) are rising more than 15% in the morning trade on Monday on the news of regulators lifting ban on the company to add new users.

On Monday, reports said that the company has resumed addition of new users, 11 months after the cybersecurity probe was initiated.

YMM, currently at $7.97, has traded in the range of $4.12-$22.80 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YMM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular