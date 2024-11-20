Full Truck Alliance Q3 Results Climb, Sees Growth In Q4 Revenues; Stock Up In Pre-market - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM), while reporting higher third-quarter results, on Wednesday issued fourth-quarter revenue outlook, expecting growth.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 4.2 percent to trade at $8.93.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company projects total net revenues to be between RMB2.94 billion and RMB3.00 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of around 22.3% to 24.8%.

In its third quarter, the company's bottom line totaled RMB1.107 billion, or RMB1.06 per share, significantly higher than last year's RMB614.35 million, or RMB0.58 per share.

Adjusted earnings were RMB1.226 billion or RMB1.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.9% to RMB3.031 billion from RMB2.263 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.