Full Truck Alliance Q2 Net Income Rises; Net Revenues Up 23.5%

(RTTNews) - Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) reported second-quarter net income of RMB 609.0 million compared to RMB 12.7 million, prior year. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.57, compared to RMB 0.01. Non-GAAP adjusted net income was RMB 722.7 million, an increase of 170.8% from last year. Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS was RMB 0.68, compared to RMB 0.25.

Total net revenues in the second quarter were RMB 2.06 billion, an increase of 23.5% from a year ago, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services. Average shipper MAUs was 2.00 million, an increase of 30.5% from 1.53 million in the same period of 2022.

The company expects total net revenues to be between RMB 2.16 billion and RMB 2.20 billion for the third quarter, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 19.2% to 21.6%.

