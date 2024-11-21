News & Insights

Full Truck Alliance price target raised to $13 from $12 at Citi

November 21, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Full Truck Alliance (YMM) to $13 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company delivered solid Q3 results with a “decent beat” on revenue and earnings, as well as in-line order volume, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm cites Full Truck’s “robust fundamentals with decent earnings visibility despite macro headwinds” for its Buy rating.

