Full Truck Alliance price target raised to $13 from $12 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Full Truck Alliance (YMM) to $13 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company delivered solid Q3 results with a “decent beat” on revenue and earnings, as well as in-line order volume, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm cites Full Truck’s “robust fundamentals with decent earnings visibility despite macro headwinds” for its Buy rating.
