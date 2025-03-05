FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE Earnings Results: $YMM Reports Quarterly Earnings

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE ($YMM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.02 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.88. The company also reported revenue of $3,158,504,297, beating estimates of $429,148,767 by $2,729,355,530.
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD added 23,468,794 shares (+83.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $253,932,351
- KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC added 21,042,381 shares (+9001.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,678,562
- SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD added 20,919,538 shares (+405.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $226,349,401
- HSG HOLDING LTD removed 19,151,593 shares (-87.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $207,220,236
- FIRST BEIJING INVESTMENT LTD added 17,500,819 shares (+127.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,358,861
- MUBADALA INVESTMENT CO PJSC removed 16,776,591 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $151,157,084
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD added 15,208,627 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,557,344
