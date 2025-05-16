FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE Earnings Preview: Recent $YMM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE ($YMM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $369,648,284 and earnings of $0.17 per share.
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 28,048,839 shares (+513.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $358,183,674
- SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD removed 19,046,304 shares (-73.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $243,221,302
- FIRST BEIJING INVESTMENT LTD added 17,500,819 shares (+127.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,358,861
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 11,919,334 shares (-30.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,209,895
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 9,227,888 shares (-55.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,840,129
- SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC removed 6,549,532 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,637,523
- KONTIKI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD. added 6,368,026 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,319,692
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $YMM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024
