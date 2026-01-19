Markets
Full Truck Alliance To Distribute 50% Of Adj. Profit Through Dividends, Share Repurchases

January 19, 2026 — 03:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.(YMM), a digital freight platform, said on Monday that its Board has approved a long-term shareholder return plan to distribute 50% of the company's adjusted income of the preceding fiscal year through dividends or share repurchases each year.

To implement the plan, the Board has approved that the company will return a total of $400 million to its shareholders in fiscal 2026, with at least $300 million distributed through quarterly dividends and the remainder via share repurchases.

