Full Truck Alliance To Distribute 50% Of Adj. Profit Through Dividends, Share Repurchases

(RTTNews) - Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.(YMM), a digital freight platform, said on Monday that its Board has approved a long-term shareholder return plan to distribute 50% of the company's adjusted income of the preceding fiscal year through dividends or share repurchases each year.

To implement the plan, the Board has approved that the company will return a total of $400 million to its shareholders in fiscal 2026, with at least $300 million distributed through quarterly dividends and the remainder via share repurchases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.