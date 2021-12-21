Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.'s (NYSE:YMM) Shift From Loss To Profit

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People’s Republic of China. With the latest financial year loss of CN¥3.6b and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥5.7b, the US$9.8b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Full Truck Alliance's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 4 of the American Transportation analysts is that Full Truck Alliance is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of CN¥366m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 120%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:YMM Earnings Per Share Growth December 21st 2021

Underlying developments driving Full Truck Alliance's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Full Truck Alliance currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

