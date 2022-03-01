Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM)

Q4 2021 Earnings Call

, 7:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Full Track Alliance's fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call. Today's conference call is being recorded at this time. I would like to turn the conference over to Mao Mao, head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mao Mao -- Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements relating to the company's future performance, which are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability as established by the U.S Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors. Some of these risks are beyond the company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those mentioned in today's press release and discussion.

A general discussion of the risk factors that could affect FTA's business and financial results is included in certain filings of the company with the SEC. The company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures for comparison purposes only. For a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results, please see the earnings release issued earlier today.

10 stocks we like better than Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Joining us today on the call from FTA's senior management are Mr. Hui Zhang, our founder, chairman, and CEO; and Mr. Simon Cai, our CFO. Management will begin with prepared remarks and the call will conclude with a Q&A session.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. In addition, a webcast replay of this call will be available on our Investor Relations website at ir.fulltruckalliance.com. I will now turn the call over to our founder, chairman, and CEO, Mr. Zhang.

Please go ahead, sir.

Hui Zhang -- Founder and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language] Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining FTA's the fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call today. [Foreign language] Over the past year, FTA has further solidified its leadership position in China's rapidly expanding logistics industry, and we are pleased to have capped a successful year with an excellent financial and operating performance in the fourth quarter, FTA continued growth reflects our consistent monetization improvements and service optimization, as well as our business models that is [Inaudible] and sustainability. [Foreign language] By broadening our logistics network, utilizing our big data reserves, and intensifying our platforms positive network effects, we served a growing user base of truckers and shippers with increasingly efficient mentoring and convenient product functions.

In 2021, we also leverage our digital capabilities to transform FTA into a growing and low carbon logistics service provider and proudly fulfilled our social responsibilities by improving efficiency, promoting energy conservation, and reducing emissions. We seek to benefit our industry and the society at large as we enhance our value proposition for our users and investors. [Foreign language] For full year 2021, our gross transaction value reached RMB $262.3 billion, an increase of 50.9% compared with the prior year. And the number of secured orders rose 78.8% year-over-year to $128 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, GTV increase 22.1% year-over-year to RMB $69.5 billion, extending the year's robust momentum and the number of [Inaudible] climbed 41.6% year-over-year to $34.8 million. Also, we witnessed a significant increase in average shipper NAUs of 20.6% year-over-year to $1.57 million. As a result, we grew our total net revenues by 68.1% year-over-year to RMB $1.43 billion and realized a non-GAAP adjusted net income of RMB $243 million in the fourth quarter. [Foreign language] Also in 2022, we will leverage our massive user base, data resources, and AI capabilities to drive growth across verticals and accelerate digitalization, which we believe in the future of our industry.

To support our long-term healthy development, we will continue to explore new business models and strengthen our minimization system to optimize profitability as we holistically improve user experience. In addition, we will increase our investment in RMD to fortify our technological innovation capabilities, creating new growth opportunities that also promote China's dual carbon goals. And finally, we will spare more efforts to establish a more comprehensive data security protection system and enlarge our safe yet efficient nationwide logistics network. [Foreign language] As we welcome the digital age, we remain true to our original aspirations to make logistics smarter.

FTA will work tirelessly to drive innovation, promote sustainability, and create value for all of our stakeholders, as we continue to lead China's road transportation industry. [Foreign language] With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Simon. He will elaborate more on our fourth quarter progress and go over our operational and financial results in more detail. Simon, please go ahead.

Simon Cai -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Mr. Zhang, Mao Mao, and hello, everyone. We're glad to have delivered another quarter of -- solid operational and financial results. I would like to walk you through some details of our fourth quarter operations.

Beginning with our platform. The fourth quarter is normally the peak season. However, the suspension of new user registration, COVID recurrencies and electricity shortage induced production constraints since the end of September, impacted our business. Fortunately, these obstacles are short-term.

Our solid foundation and focus on improving user experience helped to mitigate macro impacts, and we successfully improved our fulfillment rate by 5 percentage points year-over-year to reach approximately 26%. In addition, the average rate matching time continued to decline, falling to less than 10 minutes in December. A substantial improvement primarily attributable to our advanced big data technology and outcome capabilities. We took a matching efficiency to a new level in the fourth quarter as we improved search functionality for users and generated more and better structured super and structured data.

For example, we enhanced our search features, sorting logic based on driver fulfillment -- fulfillment probability and future invalid information out of the results to maximize truckers access to shipping orders. We also introduced a [Inaudible] share-based matching service to diversify matching methods, rebound, and encouraged adoption of our tap-and-go model with more reasonable pricing to further streamline matching and combine algo to accurately predict and distribute user rewards to guide transaction habits. We continuously strive for more accurate matching to truly optimize the allocation of logistics resources. Looking forward, we will remain focused on upgrading our logistics ecosystem to strengthen our comprehensive end-to-end platform and closed-loop business model.

Supported by our revolving big data and algo and cutting edge AI technology, we're confident that these efforts will lead to a stronger network effects as our business -- Moving on to our users, throughout 2021, we continue to enhance user experience and promote user activity, retention, and satisfaction by innovating products and services to upgrade our platform's one-stop service capabilities,. Because the suspension of new user registration persisted throughout the fourth quarter, we focused on increasing user frequency with refinements to our freight matching and fulfillment process, as well as reactivating dormant users through targeted marketing. Furthermore, we encouraged new users to engage more deeply with our platform by offering improved services for [Inaudible] such as manual assistance and increased traffic exposure. Thanks to those efforts, average shipper MAUs in the fourth quarter swelled to $1.57 million, an increase of 20.6% year-over-year.

While average trucker MAUs, including those fulfilling and responding to orders, remained stable, with $3.54 million active truckers fulfilling shipments in the past 12 months. We also witnessed excellent user stickiness with both 12-month retention of paying shippers and next month retention of truckers who responded to shipping orders on the platform remained high at around 85%. Furthermore, our entrusted shipment program for direct shippers and other user of composition optimization also continued to drive progress across our business. Direct shippers are a critical part of our strategy to improve our fulfillment rate, and we expect the overall number, as well as GTV contribution of direct shippers to continue to increase steadily, especially after new user registration resumes.

Our online transaction service continue to be a powerful force engine. Its net revenue were RMB $267.5 million in the fourth quarter, up 6.6 times year-over-year and 46.8% quarter-over-quarter, representing 18.7% of total net revenue in the fourth quarter. The increase was largely due to the implementation of our commission model, which was rolled out in a 105 cities as of end of last year, compared with 95 cities as of September 2021. User activity remains high in both cities, with truckers next month retention reaching nearly 90%, a clear sign of commission modest scalability.

We tailor our commission model to the unique characteristics of different businesses and regions with diverse commissioning methods, such as by time, period, and by distance. Going forward, we plan to optimize the commission rate and extend our commission coverage while providing additional value added services and improving product functions to enhance our truckers user experience. To further protect the interests of both truckers and shippers since the fourth quarter, we have continuously devoted more resources to upgrading our safeguard service and industry governance measures, reaffirming our position as the industry's most responsible, welcoming, user friendly digital platform. Our safeguards service protected the financial interests of 140,000 users in the fourth quarter, encompassing total compensation of more than RMB $16 million.

Additionally, we established a professional service team of more than 100 personnel to assist truckers with late payment collection. Along with third party legal aid, we helped truckers recover and aggregate RMD $250 million in freight charges from over 117,000 orders in the fourth quarter. The improved transaction stability we imposed restrictions on shippers who frequently cancel orders, which has gradually improved shippers fulfillment rates and reduced cancelation losses for truckers. With respect to industry governance, in the fourth quarter, we rolled out a system for assessing shippers credit worthiness in certain regions based on shippers behavior, truckers feedback, and other data.

This system enables us to conduct hierarchical management to match truckers with trustworthy shippers and prime orders. Protecting the rights -- their rights and interests. Meanwhile, we began building a trucker credit system during the first quarter of this year to promote standardized services and enhance benefits for high quality truckers. And we plan to start strengthening controls on truckers who receive a high number of complaints limiting their rights on a platform.

A remains committed to improving outcomes and creating value for each participant in the logistics ecosystem, as we lead the industry's healthy development. Before we move on to financials, I'd like to touch on our new business initiatives and latest strategic investments. Both are interested and less than truckload shipping business, which are a natural extension of our existing food truck business, record stable overall performance in the fourth quarter with steady GTV quarter-over-quarter. Also, we launched monetization pilots for our interested business in certain cities through trucker membership and commission model this quarter.

Because new user registration will remain suspended in the fourth quarter, these services are still in a trial period in a limited number of cities. However, existing users retention rate on the platform is high and the demand for repeat service is also strong. We're going to seize this positive momentum and extend the services to additional regions to meet shipper's one-stop shipment needs as soon as new user registration resumes. As we assess the industry's landscape, we see enormous opportunities in China's trillion dollar road transportation market and its various verticals to create value for all of our stakeholders.

To catalyze, we will selectively make investments and acquisitions across verticals to augment our platforms existing strengths, enabling us to provide highly customized services to a broad range of specialized industries. We have established a team to research and conduct business development activities in different verticals and have already identified several investment candidates with industry insights, customer bases, and service capabilities complementary to ours. For instance, -- in the fourth quarter, we invested in a leading domestic heavy lift cargo transportation platform focusing on the engineering machinery and special project cargo transportation industry. Both are valuable verticals with large addressable market.

Over the years, FTA has accumulated massive reserves of customers, brands, and data, as well as deep experience in online operations. We believe that by joining forces with partners in new verticals, we will discover new touchpoints, increase growth and deliver a better user experience to our customers. Now, I'd like to provide a brief overview of our 2021 full year and fourth quarter financial results. Given the limited time today's call, I will be presenting some abbreviated financial highlights.

We encourage you to read through our press release issued earlier today for more details. Our total net revenue for the year were RMD $4.7 billion, representing a 80.4% increase year-over-year. Net revenue for the fourth quarter were RMB $1.4 billion, representing a 68.1% increase year-over-year. For 2021, our net revenue for freight matching services, including service fee from freight brokerage model, Membership fees from listing models, and commissions from online transaction services were RMD $3.9 billion up 102.7% from 2020 and RMB $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter, up 85.7% year-over-year, primarily due to an increase in revenue from freight brokerage services, as well as rapid growth in transaction commissions.

Revenue from freight brokerage service reached RMB $2.5 billion for 2021, up 83% year-over-year. On a quarterly basis, net revenue increased 61.1% to RMB $760.9 million in the first quarter, primarily driven by significant growth in transaction volume, partially offset by a decrease in average fee rate to attract more shippers to our service. Revenue from freight listing service were RMB $753.0 million for the full year, up 39.8% year-over-year and rose 30% year-over-year in the first quarter -- in the fourth quarter to reach RMB $200.5 million, primarily attributable to an increase in total paying members increased shipper demand for our services as our business continues to expand. Revenue from transaction commissions amounted to RMB $696.1 million in 2021, compared with RMB $43.1 million in 2020.

On a quarterly basis, net revenue amounted to RMB $267.5 million in the fourth quarter, an increase -- an increase of 6.6 times for the prior year period, primarily driven by a rapid ramp-up of commissioned GTV penetration. Revenue from value added services for RMB $710.1 million in 2021, compared with RMB $633.8 million in 2020. For the fourth quarter, net revenue increased to $200.4 million on RMB -- from R&B at $188.5 million in the prior year period, mainly attributable to increased revenue from project solutions and other value added services. Loss of revenue in the fourth quarter was RMB $658.2 million compared with RMB $398.4 million in the prior year.

The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in VAT related tax surcharges and other tax costs. Net of tax refunds from government authorities. These tax related costs net of refunds totaled RMB $555.5 million, representing an increase of 67.4% from RMB $331.8 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to an increase in transaction activities involving our freight brokerage service. Our selling and marketing expenses in the first quarter were RMB $239.4 million compared with RMB $161.3 million in the prior year period.

The increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and benefits, driven by an increase in sales and marketing headcount, as well as an increase in advertising and marketing expenses related to the promotion of new initiatives, partially offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses. General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter were RMB $1.6 billion, compared with RMB $3 billion in the prior year period. The decrease was large -- was largely due to a lower share-based compensation expenses. Our commitment to innovation and broadening our technological capabilities through in-house R&D remains the cornerstone of our business.

In the fourth quarter, R&D expense as a percentage of total revenues, or 16.3%, compared with 14% in the prior year period. Both loss from operations and net loss further narrowed in the fourth quarter totaling RMB $1.35 billion and RMD $1.32 billion, respectively, compared with RMB $2.81 billion and RMB $2.78 billion in the prior year period. Under non-GAAP measures, our adjusted operating income in the fourth quarter was RMB $159.1 million compared with RMB $121 million in the prior year period. Our adjusted net income in the fourth quarter was RMD $242.8 million, compared with RMD $147.9 million in the prior year period.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB 1.23 in the fourth quarter compared with RMB 16.97 in the prior year period. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB 0.23 in the fourth quarter compared with non-GAAP adjusted basic net income per ADS of RMB 0.16, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted net income per ADS of RMB 0.03 in the prior year period. Our cash position remains strong at the end of 2021. Our cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments are $26 billion, compared with RMB $18.9 billion as of the end of 2020.

For the fourth quarter, net cash provided from operating activities was RMB $433.9 million. Looking at our business outlook for the first quarter of 2022, we expect our total net revenue to be between RMB $1.04 billion and RMB $1.09 billion, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 19.8% to 25.3%. These forecasts reflect the company's current and preliminary view on the market, operational conditions, and the impact of the pending cybersecurity review, recurring COVID related disruptions, extreme weather conditions, and production constraints brought about by electricity shortage in parts of China, which are subject to changes and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof. We're excited to enter 2022 on an upbeat note and expect our increasing -- increasingly efficient matching technology, solid user base and [Inaudible] strategic initiatives to help us continue to deliver strong results and value for our users, shareholders alike.

That concludes our prepared remarks. We would now like to open the call to Q&A. Operator, please go ahead.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Our first question today will come from Ronald Keung with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead with your question.

Ronald Keung -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Thank you. Thank you, Hui Zhang and Simon. [Foreign language] Thank you, management. I have -- and congratulations on the solid results.

Going to ask, this quarter on how has our entrusted shipment program progressed since its launch last year? What are your future rollout plans for this program? Thank you.

Hui Zhang -- Founder and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language] All platforms continues to grow. We have seen gradual changes in the shipper competition with a broader range of small to medium size drop shippers choosing our platforms. So we introduced our entrusted shipment program to better meet their needs and conducted our initial pilot testing in June last year. And as of the end of January this year, we had successfully launched the program in [Inaudible] 9 cities in Jiangsu, [Inaudible] and Shanghai and Anhui provinces.

And we plan to roll out these surveys in more regions -- by end of this quarter, and we expect that its revenue contribution will continue to increase. [Foreign language] And our interest in shipment program mainly targeted the small and medium sized companies. Current operating data shows that the project is running well, with an average fulfillment rate over 70%. The successful launch of the entrusted shipment program so far enables us to further improve our user ecosystems and optimize user competition while creating additional monetization opportunities for the platform.

As of now, we have implemented a commission model for this program in these 3 cities. [Foreign language] So going forward, by leveraging our extensive transaction data and advanced algo capabilities, we will continue to improve the product functions and provide more reasonable and accurate pricing to drive user stickiness and enhance our performance overall matching efficiency and consumer rare.

Operator

Thank you, and our next question today will come from Charlie Chen with China Renaissance. Please go ahead with your question.

Charlie Chen -- China Renaissance -- Analyst

[Foreign language] Thanks for taking my question. The platform for future GTV and a number of fulfilled others both maintained year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter, but quarterly -- quarter-over-quarter gross declined compared with the same period last year. So, what are the key drivers of this decline? And how do you think for fulfilled GTV and a number of fulfilled orders were trend in the first quarter of this year? Thank you.

Simon Cai -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Charlie. This is Simon Cai here. I'll address your question directly in English. The year-over-year growth in the platform's GTV and number of fulfilled orders in the fourth quarter was primarily attributable to sustained increase in market penetration, as well as our platform's fulfillment efficiency.

As of Q4, average shipper MAUs reached to $1.57 million, growing over 20% year-over-year, and average trucker MAUs who responded to shipping orders also exceeded $3 million. So given that new user registration was still suspended during the quarter, such a robust numbers are a strong indication of FTA's solid leadership in the industry. As the platform's network effect grows, more and more shippers and trucks are relying on our platform for shipmen. From an operational perspective, we continue to optimize the user experience and refine our operation capabilities during the quarter to raise new users use of freight usage frequency and conversion rate, while elevating the activity level and retention rate for existing users, creating a due engine effect to drive the continued growth of our overall business.

Regarding your question on the sequential trend, the fourth quarter of the year is typically a peak freight season, so overall shipment demand increase is on a quarter-over-quarter basis. However, in 2021 to seasonal upside was partially offset by external factors, such as the suspension of the use of registration, the COVID recurrences and production constraints related to electricity shortage, that lead to slightly lower quarter-over-quarter growth. Unfortunately, we believe all these external factors are temporary and will we not have a substantial impact on the platform's long-term growth. And as for Q1, it is outside of the peak freight season, and the demand for shipping always tends to be lower in Q1, especially during the Chinese New Year period.

This explains the relatively low GTV and number of a few orders in Q1 compared to the rest of the year.

Charlie Chen -- China Renaissance -- Analyst

Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question will come from Brian Gong with Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Brian Gong -- Citi -- Analyst

[Foreign language] I'll translate it myself. How did a user composition and the user activity change user first quarter '21 and is a medium average freight matching time in December dropped to below 10 -- as mentioned on [Inaudible] what drove the decrease? Thank you.

Simon Cai -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Brian. In terms of user composition and behavior, there was no obvious change in the past quarter versus Q3. Despite the impact of multiple external factors, our trucker and shipper MAUs remained steady. In the meantime, our existing users continue to exhibit strong stickiness.

For Q4 shippers -- shipper remembers 12 months of retention rate remain steady quarter-over-quarter at approximately 85%. With respect to user composition to GTV, contribution from direct to shippers in Q4 were stable compared to Q3. We expect that the GTV contribution from direct shippers to increase steadily, especially after new user registration resumes. The major drivers of changes in our user composition and behavior include our platform's growing network effect, consistently improving data algo and enhanced product functions such as tap-and-go and entrusted shipment.

These are all increased in matching efficiency. And coupled with our continuous efforts to optimize the user experience, these features intensified a user's dependance on our platform. The reduction in Q4's average freight matching time was primarily attributable to our ongoing alcohol refinement. For instance, we optimized either searching and sorting logic by taking drivers fulfillment probability into account.

We also improved the accuracy of the targeted recommendations by filtering out invalid order placements and further enhanced user experience. Optimizing both the search process and recommended results substantially heightened our overall matching efficiency in Q4.

Brian Gong -- Citi -- Analyst

Thank you. That's very helpful.

Operator

Our next question will come from [Inaudible] of CICC. Please go ahead.

Unknown speaker -- CICC -- Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. [Foreign language] I just have one question here. Have you seen any significant change in the competitive landscape? Seems the suspension of new user registration in the fourth quarter. Thank you.

Simon Cai -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you. We have not seen any substantial changes in the FTO market's competitive landscape since the fourth quarter, and effective FTL Network typically involves a highly complex and dynamic combination of millions of shippers and truckers and hundreds of thousands of transportation rails, making it very difficult to replicate. Once a nationwide network is fully established, it has enormous impact on the industry and forms a very high barrier for new entrants. Our nationwide platform and high matching efficiency, which naturally attract both shippers and truckers, are our competitive edge.

We have -- we help shippers save 10% to 15% of shipping costs compared with traditional channels. This is an advantage new entrants cannot match when they start from scratch. On truckers side, new industry entrance are unable to compete with our platforms significant economies of scale, even with short-term subsidies or promotions. Rather than other platforms, our true competitors on the truckers side are offline model brokers and contract carriers, and we're confident that our brand reputation, standardized services, and more reasonable freight prices will continue to attract users to our platform.

In the early stages of our business, we accumulated a nationwide user base at a very low cost by deploying local sales teams to recruit users at offline logistics parts. Our user acquisition system is built on our premium user experience and good word of mouth referrals among users, resulting in the high retention rate at very low cost. Going forward, we will strive to maintain our digital freight platforms, leading position in the industry. We'll continue to expand our network and leverage our big data capabilities and technological advantages to advance industry wide digitalization and create greater value for our users.

Unknown speaker -- CICC -- Analyst

Thank you very clear. Yeah.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, we will conclude our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mao Mao for any closing remarks.

Mao Mao -- Investor Relations

If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact us at Full Truck Alliance directly or TPG Investor Relations. Our contact information for IR in both, China and U.S can be found on today's press release. Have a great day.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 44 minutes

Call participants:

Mao Mao -- Investor Relations

Hui Zhang -- Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Simon Cai -- Chief Financial Officer

Ronald Keung -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Charlie Chen -- China Renaissance -- Analyst

Brian Gong -- Citi -- Analyst

Unknown speaker -- CICC -- Analyst

More YMM analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.